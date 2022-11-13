How To Change The Default Install Location On Xbox Series X

Nothing is worse than deciding which game to delete from your Xbox Series X when it's time for a massive update or an anticipated new game release. Running out of storage on any console is a frustratingly common predicament, but with advancements in external SSD technology like the Seagate Storage Expansion Card on Xbox Series X, you can easily change the default install location on your Xbox to free up more space elsewhere, according to Microsoft.

It's important to note that if you don't have an external hard drive with your console, you will not be able to change the default install location. Xbox Series X comes standard only with an internal SSD, and to choose a default install location, you need more than one option for Xbox to store content.

However, if you do have an external SSD, not only can you free up more space on your Xbox's internal drive — you can also experience virtually seamless gameplay from an external SSD that's identical to the gameplay experience from the Series X's internal SSD.