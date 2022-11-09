2023 Kia EV6 Axes Base Light Trim: Here's How Much The EV Costs Now

Kia will be bumping up the 2023 EV6 base trim and starting price, but will it still be a good deal? Our first drive of the 2022 Kia EV6 left us with a lasting impression of a roomy crossover SUV that's just as high-tech as it looks. The previous year's model was offered in various trims, with the Light RWD being the base variant followed by the higher-end Wind and GT-Line trims. Compared to the Wind RWD variant, which has a 255-horsepower electric motor and a 310-mile range, the entry-level trim drops those figures down to 167 and 232, respectively (via Kia).

Having less power and range aren't the only things worth griping about with the base variant, as it also lacked a handful of features that come standard in higher trims. Of course, fewer features also meant a cheaper price tag: the base Light RWD pricing started at $41,400, while the Wind RWD went for $47,500 — an over $6,000 difference. With the 2023 Kia EV6, however, buyers will no longer have to choose between the two now that Kia made the Wind RWD its new entry-level trim. Will the newer model be worth paying more for, though?