Today's Wordle Answer #508 - November 9, 2022 Solution And Hints

Struggling with the Wordle puzzle for today? Granted it's not as multi-faceted as yesterday's Wordle, but here are a few hints to ease things up and nudge you toward the correct answer in record time. Then again, if you'd rather not think too hard or are otherwise still having trouble, you can skip to the second section where we reveal the full solution word.

Today's Wordle answer is an adjective that describes days for which you need to have some money stashed away. It's also a weather condition that you'll likely need an umbrella and/or a jacket for, unless you want to risk getting sick. The word has two vowels, "A" and "I," as its second and third letters, respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word rhymes with "trainee." If you've gotten the answer by now, well done! If you're still unsure what it could be, feel free to check out the answer in the section below.