Today's Wordle Answer #508 - November 9, 2022 Solution And Hints
Struggling with the Wordle puzzle for today? Granted it's not as multi-faceted as yesterday's Wordle, but here are a few hints to ease things up and nudge you toward the correct answer in record time. Then again, if you'd rather not think too hard or are otherwise still having trouble, you can skip to the second section where we reveal the full solution word.
Today's Wordle answer is an adjective that describes days for which you need to have some money stashed away. It's also a weather condition that you'll likely need an umbrella and/or a jacket for, unless you want to risk getting sick. The word has two vowels, "A" and "I," as its second and third letters, respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word rhymes with "trainee." If you've gotten the answer by now, well done! If you're still unsure what it could be, feel free to check out the answer in the section below.
The answer pours
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#508, November 9, 2022) is rainy. It's from the root word rain, which is sourced from Old English "regn," which literally means a descent of water in drops from the atmosphere — itself from the Proto-Germanic root word for rain, "regna" (via Etymonline).
We were lucky enough to solve the puzzle in three tries today, a tad faster than the reported four tries it took the average player, according to WordleBot. Our first guess, "scare," was a good enough start — it's not exactly part of the expert-recommended starter words, but it has similar letters. Next we guessed the word "groan," and that supplied enough info to make a correct (and lucky) third guess. We hope you get even luckier, and finish in fewer tries. Also, if you don't want to wait till tomorrow, here are more puzzles like Wordle to keep you busy in the meantime.