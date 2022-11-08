Today's Wordle Answer #507 - November 8, 2022 Solution And Hints
Like yesterday's Wordle answer, today's solution is something you're already doing within the puzzle. But sometimes, the most obvious things are the hardest to notice, so we'll provide hints to help you solve the mystery on time. If you don't mind the spoiler, you can also check the second section for the full reveal of the solution word.
Today's word is both a noun and a verb, depending on the context. As the former, it describes a string of words used as a magical charm or incantation, or the ability to influence people strongly as though one has used such a charm on them. If you're familiar with carpentry, the noun form also describes a splinter of wood. As a verb, it means to write or speak the letters that form a word in sequence, or for something to be a sign of, or result in, something. The word has one vowel, "E," as its third letter, and there's a repeated consonant, "L," as the fourth and fifth letters.
The answer rhymes with personnel
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#507 — November 8, 2022) is spell. Apart from the hints/definitions we've supplied above, a "spell" also describes a short period, or the amount of time spent in an activity. New Zealanders and Australians use the word to refer to a quick break or a short rest from work (via Merriam-Webster).
The word has roots in Old English "spellian," meaning to speak or discourse — itself originating from the Anglo-French word "espeller" and Old French "espelir," which means to signify, explain, spell out letters, or pronounce (via Etymonline).
Today was not a good day to play against the rules — we solved the puzzle in five tries, but we'd probably have done it faster if our opening guess was WordleBot's recommended starter word, "slate." Instead, we went down another route, literally. Our first guess, route, left 554 possible solutions. After trying the words "aides," "shewn," and "sleep," we finally spelled the answer correctly. We hope you did better.