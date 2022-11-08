Today's Wordle Answer #507 - November 8, 2022 Solution And Hints

Like yesterday's Wordle answer, today's solution is something you're already doing within the puzzle. But sometimes, the most obvious things are the hardest to notice, so we'll provide hints to help you solve the mystery on time. If you don't mind the spoiler, you can also check the second section for the full reveal of the solution word.

Today's word is both a noun and a verb, depending on the context. As the former, it describes a string of words used as a magical charm or incantation, or the ability to influence people strongly as though one has used such a charm on them. If you're familiar with carpentry, the noun form also describes a splinter of wood. As a verb, it means to write or speak the letters that form a word in sequence, or for something to be a sign of, or result in, something. The word has one vowel, "E," as its third letter, and there's a repeated consonant, "L," as the fourth and fifth letters.