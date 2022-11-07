Today's Wordle Answer #506 - November 7, 2022 Solution And Hints

If you've already started playing today's Wordle puzzle, you've done what the answer means. The word is a very common one, and the letter combination isn't unusual either. Still, a Wordle failure is only ever six guesses away, so here are some hints to help you figure out the answer on time. We'll also provide the full answer in the second section, so you can skip there if you don't mind the spoiler.

Today's Wordle answer is a verb that means to commence or embark upon something. It has two vowels, "E" and "I," as its second and fourth letters, respectively, and it rhymes with "within." If you moved its third letter to the fifth position, you'd have a new word that describes an entity or spirit. You could say you cannot [solution word] to do something to mean that it is very difficult for you to do that thing. Got it? If you've unraveled the mystery by now, well done! If you're still unsure, check out the answer below.