Today's Wordle Answer #506 - November 7, 2022 Solution And Hints
If you've already started playing today's Wordle puzzle, you've done what the answer means. The word is a very common one, and the letter combination isn't unusual either. Still, a Wordle failure is only ever six guesses away, so here are some hints to help you figure out the answer on time. We'll also provide the full answer in the second section, so you can skip there if you don't mind the spoiler.
Today's Wordle answer is a verb that means to commence or embark upon something. It has two vowels, "E" and "I," as its second and fourth letters, respectively, and it rhymes with "within." If you moved its third letter to the fifth position, you'd have a new word that describes an entity or spirit. You could say you cannot [solution word] to do something to mean that it is very difficult for you to do that thing. Got it? If you've unraveled the mystery by now, well done! If you're still unsure, check out the answer below.
The answer sets things in motion
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#506 – November 7, 2022) is begin. The word has beginnings in the Old English "beginnan," from the Germanic root word "genn-a-", which is of uncertain meaning and origin but also appears in Old English's "onginnan," which means to start (via Merriam-Webster).
It took three tries to crack the code today — we began guessing with a random opening word, neigh, which was an extraordinarily lucky guess. It whittled down the remaining possible solutions to just two, and after we guessed the word reign next, the answer was clear. WordleBot also solved the puzzle in three tries, but of course, its process was quite different. Its first guess was its recommended starter word, slate, after which it played the word diner, and then the correct answer on the third guess. We hope you do even better, and here are other games like Wordle if you're looking for more fun pastimes.