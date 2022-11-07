Final Fantasy 16 Will Be A PS5 Exclusive For Six Months, According To Sony

A rather important detail about Square Enix's upcoming JRPG sequel, "Final Fantasy 16," was surprisingly and unceremoniously announced via a promotional video for the PlayStation 5 console's DualSense controllers, of all things (via Twitter). The 30-second video showcases a number of upcoming and currently-available PlayStation 5 titles, emphasizing the controllers' various features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. But tucked halfway into the clip — at around the 16-second mark — is a brief look at "Final Fantasy XVI" with a brief note. It turns out the game's timed exclusivity will be limited to the first six months of its release.

Being a timed exclusive isn't necessarily a surprise, as previous "Final Fantasy" titles have also been PlayStation exclusives upon their release, but this confirms that Square Enix is sticking to what seems to be an intentional release pattern with the future sequel. Whether this is good news or bad news depends a lot on your level of patience.