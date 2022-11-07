Devialet Mania Speaker Boasts 360-Degree Audio In A Portable Package

Devialet boasts something of a milestone with Mania, explaining that this marks the first time the company's engineers have packed 360-degree audio into a speaker this small. The combination is, the company claims, a portable speaker that is capable of providing a high-end audio experience. At the heart of this ability are two proprietary technologies. One is called Active Stereo Calibration (ASC), which taps four microphones, among other things, to ensure the audio playback is adapted to the room in which the speaker is placed.

Devialet

The second is a pair of Speaker Active Matching (SAM)-powered subwoofers, which exist alongside four full-range drivers. The speaker boasts a frequency range of 30Hz to 20,000Hz, plus it includes Alexa built-in, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, Airplay 2, Spotify Connect, and an optional docking station priced at $100. Buyers who want the speaker to be a centerpiece in their home can opt for the Paris Opéra Edition, a variant of the smart speaker that includes 24-carat moongold (plus the docking station is bundled).

Devialet

Rounding out the Mania specs sheet is 10 hours of battery life, assuming the volume is kept in the medium range, as well as an IPX4 water resistance rating, capacitive buttons, and a companion mobile app. The Devialet Mania portable smart speaker will be available starting on November 7 for $900.