Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher Review: Bigger, Not Always Better

I was in my teens when Tecmo first brought the "Monster Rancher" series stateside in 1997 (about one year after "Pokémon"). And sacrilegious as it might sound, I've always preferred this weird and wildly imperfect monster-rearing series over Nintendo's vastly more popular franchise. What can I say, I gravitate towards the strange, and I really like how "Monster Rancher" makes you take your time with each individual monster, raising and training them throughout their entire life.

My relationship with the "Ultraman" TV show (and a few of its many, many follow-up series) is a similar story, with my dad introducing me to the gigantic alien spandex hero at an even earlier age. I loved "Godzilla," so of course, I would also love the show about a giant robot-looking spaceman fighting giant monsters. Also of course, suddenly finding out a game exists that combines two of my long-time niche interests resulted in zero hesitation about opening up my wallet.

The good news about this bizarre combination of tokusatsu and digital creature management simulation is that the two themes work very well off of each other. The less good news is that the "Monster Rancher" side of the equation occasionally drops the ball in some strange and unexpected ways.