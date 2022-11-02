Today's Wordle Answer #501 - November 2, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is an adjective just like yesterday's solution, except it's a more common word. The letter combination and phonetic patterns are not unusual, either, but Wordle puzzles can be difficult to solve despite these facts, especially considering you only get six attempts. To help out, we'll provide clues that'll hopefully help you unravel the answer faster, and we'll share tips and strategies you can use to improve your Wordle gameplay. We'll also do a full reveal of the solution word in the second section, so you can check that if you don't mind the spoiler,

Today's word has two vowels, "I" and "E," as its first and third letters, respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word is used to qualify something as lacking, incompetent, or unsuitable. For example, a person is socially [solution word] if they're clumsy or awkward around people, and lack the skill or aptitude to participate in normal social interaction. If you replaced the fourth letter with "R," you'd have a word that's synonymous with motionless or chemically inactive.