Today's Wordle Answer #499 - October 31, 2022 Solution And Hints

This week in Wordle is kicking off on a mild note — WordleBot says most players solved the puzzle in four tries, as did we, and we want to help you do it in even fewer guesses. Read on for hints that'll nudge you toward the answer, and if you don't want to think too hard, you can check the second section for the full reveal.

Today's Wordle answer is an adverb, which is unusual for the game, but it's a word in common usage, and its letter combination isn't irregular either. Like most adverbs, the word ends in -LY, and it qualifies something as fitting or appropriate. If that hint doesn't help, this might. Think about a word that's synonymous with the following: correctly, adeptly, and adroitly. Also, the word you're looking for has only one vowel, "A," as its first letter and there are no repeated letters. Got it yet? If you're still unsure (and don't mind the spoiler), check out the answer below.