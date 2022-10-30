Today's Wordle Answer #498 - October 30, 2022 Solution And Hints

The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#498 – October 30, 2022) is waltz. The word is of German origin, from "waltzer" or "walzen," which trace back to Old High German "walzan," which means to turn, roll, or revolve (via Etymonline). Although it's now considered a sophisticated dance, the Waltz has very humble beginnings. Its exact origins are unknown, but LoveToKnow reports that it evolved from a peasant dance called the landler, popular in Bohemia, Austria, and Bavaria around the 18th century.

At the time, upper class folks were dancing to the minuet at their balls, but waltz was so much more enjoyable that some noblemen would go to the lower class events just to partake in it. At first, the waltz was considered indecent and scandalous, because the dance was too physically intimate for the modesty standards of the time. In fact, as at 1825, the dance was so notorious that an Oxford English Dictionary entry described it as "riotous and indecent." There's no exact report of when or how the reputation of the waltz went from scandalous to cultured, but it's an interesting evolution all the same.

We hope you arrived at today's answer in record time. If you're feeling like more of a mental challenge this Sunday, there are more puzzles like Wordle to get your brain in gear.