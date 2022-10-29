The Large Robot That China Wants To Use Like A Yak

Pet ownership is tough. There's the constant need for organic nourishment, complex and imperfectly interactive behavior patterns, and a shameful lack of all-terrain load bearing capacity.

Honestly, it's enough to make even the most doting owner wish for a robotic yak.

China's first domestically built "yak" robot with a load capacity of 160 kg made its debut recently. The robot can deal with all sorts of road and weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/x1SPGzn04S — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) January 14, 2022

In January, state-run Chinese media announced that very thing. Video footage reveals the largest quadrupedal robot built to date. The official description put Robo-Yak at "more than half as tall as an adult while walking, and its length is about two times its height," putting it at roughly four feet tall and between 10 and 15 feet long. It can reportedly carry over 350 pounds and navigate tough terrain with ease, including stairs, cliffs, mud, desert, and snow (via Global Times). Per the same source, the machine has a top speed just over six mph.

For readers still laughing at the idea of a robotic yak, read on. Believe it or not, this robotic beast of burden may just represent the engineering philosophy of the future.