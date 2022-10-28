This "Overwatch 2" Charm Costs Less In Real Life Than It Does In-Game

The hits just keep coming. Amidst the various issues Blizzard has been having with "Overwatch 2" since its release, it looks like we can add "questionable in-game purchase prices" to the list.

Reddit user hi_im_redbeard has pointed outthat one of the weapon charms — cosmetic items you can attach to a playable character's weapon for a bit of added personalization — will actually cost you more money as an in-game purchase than a real-world one (via Reddit). As in, you can buy a real, physical charm (a keychain, really) of the exact same design, directly from Blizzard, for less money.

Granted this is going by base cost and doesn't factor in potential shipping and taxes, but many "Overwatch 2" players are understandably bothered by this information. This is understandable considering the less expensive item is a physical object that costs money and resources to make and ship, while the in-game item is intangible code.