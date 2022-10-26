How To Use Twitter Lists, And Why You Might Want To

Even on its best days, Twitter can be a confusing and cluttered mess. Known for its spam bot problems and issues with misinformation, using the social media app is sometimes like drinking from a firehose. However, users can take steps to cut through the noise and zero in on their favorite accounts by using Twitter Lists.

This is a little-known feature of Twitter that can dramatically boost the user experience. Think of your home timeline as a town square — there's lots of noise and commotion, some good and some bad. While you may see some of your favorite accounts on your home timeline, you're probably also seeing some that you're not interested in.

If your home timeline is a town square, Twitter Lists are a coffee shop full of your favorite artists, journalists, and other public figures. This easy-to-use feature allows you to hand-pick accounts to add to a special timeline that can be viewed and explored just like a regular timeline. Get ready for a whole new Twitter experience.