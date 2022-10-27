Today's Wordle Answer #495 - October 27, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a common word, like yesterday's Wordle. The letter combination isn't unusual either, but it does contain a repeated letter, and that's a little twist that might make things difficult for you. To ease things up, here are a few hints that should nudge you toward the answer, or you could check the second section for the full reveal.

The word you're looking for is used as a verb and a noun, and it means to convey or transport something or someone. It has only one vowel, "A," as its second letter, and "Y" as the last letter. The word is homonymous with the title of a 1974 novel by American author Stephen King — in which an eponymous 16-year-old girl discovers telekinetic powers and uses them to exact revenge on her school bullies. The novel was adapted to film in 1976, and again in 2013. The word is also a homonym of the first name of a popular American Singer with the surname Underwood, who won the 2005 American Idol contest.