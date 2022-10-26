Today's Wordle Answer #494 - October 26, 2022 Solution And Hints
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is a common word, and its letter combination isn't too complicated either. All the same, there are roughly a dozen words with the same phonetic syllable pattern, and that can make it difficult to guess, especially considering you only have six tries. Here are some hints to help you narrow down your options faster and solve the puzzle on time. You can also skip to the second section to see the full reveal of the answer, if you prefer.
Today's word can be used as a noun or a verb, and it is synonymous with scorn. If someone openly disobeys laws or rules without seeming to care about the consequences, they're [solution word + -ing] said rules. There are two vowels, in this word, O and U, and they appear consecutively as the third and fourth letter respectively. Unlike yesterday's answer, there are no repeated letters, and if you replaced the first letter with C, you'd get a new word meaning political or social influence or power.
The answer starts with F
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#494- October 26, 2022) is flout. We've supplied the definitions above, but the etymology of the word is largely uncertain. According to Merriam-Webster, it is probably from Middle English "flouten, which is itself from "floute," meaning to play the flute, although that bears no obvious correlation to its current usage.
Flout is frequently interchanged with the word flaunt, although the latter is more popular for meaning "boastful display" than "scornful disobedience". In fact, some grammar puritans still frown at the usage of flaunt in the same context as flout, but you wouldn't be wrong to do so.
We solved the puzzle in four tries today, using the word train as an opening guess. It's one of the expert-recommended Wordle starter words, although it's not as popular as crane or slate. After that, we tried the word shout, which was a super lucky guess. We guessed the word clout next, before the answer became clear.