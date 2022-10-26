Today's Wordle Answer #494 - October 26, 2022 Solution And Hints

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is a common word, and its letter combination isn't too complicated either. All the same, there are roughly a dozen words with the same phonetic syllable pattern, and that can make it difficult to guess, especially considering you only have six tries. Here are some hints to help you narrow down your options faster and solve the puzzle on time. You can also skip to the second section to see the full reveal of the answer, if you prefer.

Today's word can be used as a noun or a verb, and it is synonymous with scorn. If someone openly disobeys laws or rules without seeming to care about the consequences, they're [solution word + -ing] said rules. There are two vowels, in this word, O and U, and they appear consecutively as the third and fourth letter respectively. Unlike yesterday's answer, there are no repeated letters, and if you replaced the first letter with C, you'd get a new word meaning political or social influence or power.