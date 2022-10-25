Today's Wordle Answer #493 - October 25, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer contains a repeated letter, and those are the trickiest to unravel. In light of that, we have some hints to help nudge you toward the answer so you can solve the puzzle on time and preserve your streak. We'll also reveal the solution word in the second section, so you can skip on down if you don't mind the spoiler.

Unlike yesterday's versatile word, today's answer can only be used as an adjective. It is synonymous with the word dazed and it also describes a weather condition with thick mist and subsequently, low visibility. The first letter is "F," and the word has only one vowel, "O," as its second letter. The last letter is "Y," and if you replaced the first letter with "D," you'd have a generic pet name for a dog. The word is also a staple addition to many Halloween decorations.

We don't want to give too much away for the sake of players who like to work for the win, but hopefully, these hints have turned on the light bulb for you. If you're still unsure, check out the answer in the following section.