Today's Wordle Answer #493 - October 25, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer contains a repeated letter, and those are the trickiest to unravel. In light of that, we have some hints to help nudge you toward the answer so you can solve the puzzle on time and preserve your streak. We'll also reveal the solution word in the second section, so you can skip on down if you don't mind the spoiler.
Unlike yesterday's versatile word, today's answer can only be used as an adjective. It is synonymous with the word dazed and it also describes a weather condition with thick mist and subsequently, low visibility. The first letter is "F," and the word has only one vowel, "O," as its second letter. The last letter is "Y," and if you replaced the first letter with "D," you'd have a generic pet name for a dog. The word is also a staple addition to many Halloween decorations.
We don't want to give too much away for the sake of players who like to work for the win, but hopefully, these hints have turned on the light bulb for you. If you're still unsure, check out the answer in the following section.
The answer is hazy
The solution word to today's Wordle puzzle (#493 — October 25, 2022) is foggy. Fog is a thick, obscuring mist, so the weather is foggy when such a mist is present, and a thing is foggy when it is unclear or befuddling. If you're a weather nerd, you can check out an in-depth explanation of how fog forms from NOAA, but in short, it gets foggy whenever there is a temperature difference between the ground and the air. Foggy is from the Middle English word "fogge," earlier spelled as "fog" to refer to the second growth of grass, but contextually used to mean spongy, marshy, or thick (via Merriam-Webster).
Like yesterday, we were able to solve the puzzle in four tries today. Our starting word, grunt, turned only one tile yellow, but WordleBot says it eliminated all but 82 words out of 2,315 possible answers. We followed up with agave, which further whittled down potential answers, and by the time we tried doggy as the third guess, the answer was apparent. We hope you finish even faster.