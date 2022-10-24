Today's Wordle Answer #492 - October 24, 2022 Solution And Hints
Although today's puzzle is a little simpler than yesterday's, WordleBot reports that most players needed five guesses to solve it, so you could probably use some help — and help we will. Here are some clues to nudge you toward the answer, and we'll also do a full reveal in the second section below.
Today's word can be a noun and a verb, depending on the context, and it is synonymous with the words flaw or defect. The answer also means to be in the wrong. The word has two vowels, "A" and "U," as the second and third letters, there are no repeated letters, and the last letter is "T." If you replaced the first letter with "V," you'd have a new word that describes a room or compartment used for storage or safekeeping. If you've gotten the answer by now, well done! If you're still unsure, don't worry. The solution word follows immediately after the next image.
The solution is a responsibility
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#492 – October 24, 2022) is fault. A fault is an imperfection, mistake, or misdemeanor. The word varies in meaning depending on context; in geology, a fault is "a fracture in the crust of a planet (such as the Earth) or moon accompanied by a displacement of one side of the fracture with respect to the other usually in a direction parallel to the fracture," according to Merriam-Webster. The word is also used in tennis, showjumping, and similar games to describe an error or misstep.
The word fault is from Old French's "faute," which was earlier "falte," which means opening, gap, failure, blemish, or lack. It also has roots in the vulgar Latin word "fallita," which means a shortcoming, or falling, itself from Latin's "falsus," meaning deceptive, feigned, or spurious (via Etymonline). We solved the puzzle in four tries today, and as usual, we ditched the recommended starter words and chose the word flown as an opening guess. Next, we followed up with the words false and fatal, and after that the answer was apparent. We hope you have better luck. Also, here are more games like Wordle to further scratch your puzzle itch.