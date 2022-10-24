Today's Wordle Answer #492 - October 24, 2022 Solution And Hints

Although today's puzzle is a little simpler than yesterday's, WordleBot reports that most players needed five guesses to solve it, so you could probably use some help — and help we will. Here are some clues to nudge you toward the answer, and we'll also do a full reveal in the second section below.

Today's word can be a noun and a verb, depending on the context, and it is synonymous with the words flaw or defect. The answer also means to be in the wrong. The word has two vowels, "A" and "U," as the second and third letters, there are no repeated letters, and the last letter is "T." If you replaced the first letter with "V," you'd have a new word that describes a room or compartment used for storage or safekeeping. If you've gotten the answer by now, well done! If you're still unsure, don't worry. The solution word follows immediately after the next image.