How A NASA Lander Heard Its First Meteoroid Impact

Of all the ways that we explore Mars — from taking photos from orbit, to sending rovers to pick up and analyze rocks from the surface — one method you might not know about is the use of seismometers. Just like how Earth experiences earthquakes, Mars experiences "marsquakes," and NASA's InSight lander is armed with a seismometer to detect these shakes. Studying "marsquakes" helps scientists learn about the interior of the planet, and data from InSight has provided more detailed information about the size of different parts of Mars' interior than ever before.

But it turns out that's not all that InSight can do. Scientists recently shared that they were able to detect the vibrations from meteoroids that struck the Martian surface. In the Nature Geoscience journal, researchers shared that they had used InSight's instruments to detect four impact events between 2020 and 2021.

The first impact detected was the biggest; the rock that sailed through the Martian atmosphere and hit the surface exploded into pieces, and left at least three craters on the ground (per JPL). The craters were confirmed by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, an orbiting spacecraft which takes high-resolution images of the Martian surface.

"After three years of InSight waiting to detect an impact, those craters looked beautiful," said one of the researchers, Ingrid Daubar of Brown University.