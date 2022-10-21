Nintendo Switch Online Picks Up Two Classic Mario Party Games Next Month

The original "Mario Party" also offers Mini-Game Island, which acts as something of a mini-game gauntlet. "Mario Party 2" stands out with its own in-game item shop and more types of mini-games. Both of the games will be available to play through the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack starting November 2.

But "Mario Party" is not the only classic game coming to the service. Nintendo Switch Online will soon bring back "GoldenEye 007" -- a re-release that Xbox players will also get to check out thanks to Xbox Game Pass. "Pilotwings 64," meanwhile, was added earlier in October, and we'll see games like "Mario Party 3," "Pokemon Stadium," and "Pokemon Stadium 2" join Nintendo Switch Online in 2023 as well.

"Mario Party" and "Mario Party 2" will be available only to Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass subscribers, which runs $49.99 per year. The Expansion Pack is more expensive than a standard Nintendo Switch Online subscription (which costs $19.99 per year), but it does offer additional perks including libraries of select N64 and Sega Genesis titles along with access to DLC for "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," and "Splatoon 2" for as long as users stay subscribed.