Nintendo Switch Online Picks Up Two Classic Mario Party Games Next Month
Nintendo is bringing 1990s gaming vibes to its online subscription service for classic titles. The Nintendo Switch Online bundle is adding 1999's "Mario Party" and its direct successor, "Mario Party 2," to the Nintendo 64 collection of oldies. "Mario Party" started its journey on the Nintendo 64 console, featuring a roster of six classic playable characters including Mario, Wario, Donkey Kong, Princess Peach, Luigi, and Yoshi. At the heart of the games is Party Mode, in which players square off in a virtual board game and compete in a number of mini-games between each round.
The original "Mario Party" game has about 50 mini-games, while "Mario Party 2" bumps that number up to 65. Players compete to earn Stars as they play a "Mario Party" match, and at the end of the game, whoever has the most Stars wins. It's a simple concept that seems to have legs, as "Mario Party" has been a staple franchise on Nintendo consoles for more than 20 years at this point.
More classics inbound for Nintendo Switch Online
The original "Mario Party" also offers Mini-Game Island, which acts as something of a mini-game gauntlet. "Mario Party 2" stands out with its own in-game item shop and more types of mini-games. Both of the games will be available to play through the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack starting November 2.
But "Mario Party" is not the only classic game coming to the service. Nintendo Switch Online will soon bring back "GoldenEye 007" -- a re-release that Xbox players will also get to check out thanks to Xbox Game Pass. "Pilotwings 64," meanwhile, was added earlier in October, and we'll see games like "Mario Party 3," "Pokemon Stadium," and "Pokemon Stadium 2" join Nintendo Switch Online in 2023 as well.
"Mario Party" and "Mario Party 2" will be available only to Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass subscribers, which runs $49.99 per year. The Expansion Pack is more expensive than a standard Nintendo Switch Online subscription (which costs $19.99 per year), but it does offer additional perks including libraries of select N64 and Sega Genesis titles along with access to DLC for "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," and "Splatoon 2" for as long as users stay subscribed.