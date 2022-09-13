GoldenEye On Switch And Xbox Is Coming And Twitter Is Freaking Out

Early reactions to the news, which was also shared by Nintendo on Twitter, indicate a high degree of interest among the retro gaming community and nostalgic millennials in general, with one Twitter user even saying, "As a PC/PS4 gamer, I am eternally jealous of this. The first game I ever bought with my own money back in 1997 lol." In light of that and with Microsoft and Nintendo's plan to offer it to their premium subscribers at no additional charge, the title seems poised for a strong opening day. The question will be whether that excitement will hold strong through 2022 and beyond, especially as it's destined to compete with modern AAA shooters like the upcoming "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2."

Nostalgia isn't enough among all circles, however. As revolutionary and fun as "GoldenEye" was in its prime, many feel the game hasn't aged very well. Its original Nintendo 64 control scheme bears some of the blame for that, but updated controls should help mitigate some of those concerns. The graphics are also sorely outdated compared to its contemporaries, but that's more an indictment of the original limitations of the era in which Rare created it.

Why not a full remake? Rare tried something similar with "Perfect Dark Zero" on the Xbox 360, but that game's poor reception tarnished any value that franchise's name had. It's possible Rare wants to play it safe with a simple modern port to gauge interest for a potential reboot, but it's also just as likely that this is a fan-servicing catcall for those who need to know the beloved developer still has a pulse.