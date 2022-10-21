TikTok Fires Back At Forbes After Scathing Report

TikTok has again found itself in the eye of a privacy storm. As per a fresh investigation, parent company ByteDance has a team stationed in China to monitor the location of specific users based in the United States. It was intended to harvest information from the devices of TikTok users in the country, however, the report is unsure whether the requisite data was actually collected. According to the internal materials viewed by Forbes, the company aimed to deploy the information it collected in order to "surveil individual American citizens, not to target ads or any of these other purposes."

ByteDance reportedly has a team called Internal Audit and Risk Control tasked with the responsibility of assessing employee relations and conduct that could potentially violate company policies. The team reportedly has a line to the company's CEO, and in the past, it is said to have investigated former employees who had left the company. Data about employees based in the U.S. was reportedly extracted by the team based in China via "green channel," TikTok's internal data request repository.

The report also cites an internal assessment report written by an employee, highlighting the risk of data collection, because even if data is supposed to be stored on servers outside China, it can possibly be retained on servers operational in China, violating the data storage agreements in multiple markets. TikTok, on the other hand, has vehemently denied the report, accusing it of lacking rigor and journalistic integrity.