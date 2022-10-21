Here's What Happened When Google Shut Down For Just 5 Minutes

Google has been the go-to option for internet users for a long time, so how much impact did it really make when it went down for a couple of minutes? It took an outage to show us.

Starting out as a college dorm project in 1995, it's safe to say Google's eponymous search engine isn't what it used to be (via Google). For starters, it was initially called Backrub before the company was established in 1998. It was later changed into a name that was both a mathematical wordplay and the vision of its creators — Larry Page and Sergey Brin. With a mission to "organize the world's information," Google eventually grew into something that does more than simple web searches.

From making it easier to find jobs in the U.S. to helping tune an instrument, Google made strides in making its search engine more preferable over its alternatives. In fact, it has even evolved to a point where users no longer need words to search on Google because they can find songs by humming. Although the company's rising global user base can be attributed to its litany of improvements and new services throughout the years, it appears that the tech giant already had a huge hold over the web and its netizens prior to all that. The thing is, it first had to go down in order to show just how high up it actually is on the internet food chain.