iFixit Pixel Watch Teardown Gives Heavy First-Gen Technology Vibes

Five months after showcasing it for the first time at its I/O 2022 event, Google launched its first Pixel-branded smartwatch on October 6, 2022. Retail sales of the Pixel Watch began a week later on October 13, and the first Pixel Watch buyers have just started using their new smartwatches. Given that this wearable is a first-generation product from Google, there have been concerns surrounding the Pixel Watch — especially in light of the poor track record Google has had with its hardware products. After Google detailed the hardware specs of the Pixel Watch during its launch event, potential buyers had several questions about the large bezels of the device and its battery life.

Surprisingly, most initial product reviews — including SlashGear's review — paint a satisfactory picture of the Pixel Watch. Initial reviews have largely addressed most concerns associated with the watch, with several reviewers confirming that the large bezels don't look too intrusive during daily use. The watch also delivered good battery life despite packing a much smaller battery than most of its rivals. Now that the first-generation Pixel Watch is shaping up to be a decent attempt by Google, the only thing we need to see is how the device looks from the inside, especially from a reparability standpoint. That is exactly what the good folks at iFixit attempted to offer in their latest teardown video.