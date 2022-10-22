Why Your Nintendo Switch Is Slow, And What You Can Do To Fix It
Whether you're using a standard Nintendo Switch, or the upgraded OLED model, there's a good chance that you've encountered an issue or two. Maybe one (or both) of your Joy-Cons have started showing signs of drift. Or maybe you've begun to notice that your console isn't running as smoothly as it used to.
While Nintendo has been offering free Joy-Con repairs for quite some time now, the same can't be said for system slowness. Though, it's also generally much easier for you to take care of a slow Switch than it is for you to crack open a Joy-Con and fix the infamous stick drift problem.
The primary hurdle is figuring out what's causing your Switch to slow down in the first place, and it could be caused by a couple different factors. More often than not, it's either an internet problem, or something's gone awry with your software somewhere down the line.
How will I know if my Switch is slow?
Chances are you'll notice pretty quickly if your Switch starts to slow down. You might experience unexpected frame drops while playing something, or you could run into controller input lag. Maybe it's taking longer for menus to appear, or to go away when you exit them. That same menu lag could apply to the Switch's system menu.
However, it's also possible that the Switch's performance has only declined slightly — or so gradually that you can't be sure if it wasn't always like this. If you suspect your Switch might be slowing down but aren't sure, perform a few simple checks. Try playing a game you haven't touched in a while to see if it performs better/worse. Test a game you think might be running slowly in both handheld and docked mode, and see if there's a difference.
You can even take to the internet, which has almost as many gameplay videos and playthroughs as it does memes (actually probably not that many). Start up the game you want to test, then pull up a video of that same game on YouTube and compare performance. Though, you should also take note of whether there are any model differences (i.e. standard or OLED) between your Switch and the one being used in the video.
What do I do if my Switch is slowing down?
If your Switch is having performance issues due to internet speeds, or you're at least reasonably certain it is, check your connection. Open "System Settings" and select "Internet," then "Test Connection" and pay attention to the speed shown. If it's about where you think it should be, your internet may not be the problem. But if it is slow internet, move your Switch closer to the router or modem and see if that helps. Assuming interference and proximity aren't the issue, try restarting the router or modem by unplugging it, waiting about 15 seconds, then plugging it back in and letting it cycle back on.
And if it's not your internet, it's potentially the Switch's software. Exit, close, and restart your game to see if that improves anything, and if not restart the Switch itself. You can also check for possible corrupted data by opening "System Settings" and selecting "Data Management," followed by "Manage Software, " then locating the game you want to check and selecting "Check for Corrupt Data." If you're still not having any luck after that, delete the game from your Switch and reinstall it.
After all of that, if you're still experiencing slowness, try searching online to see if there are any known performance issues for the game you're having trouble with. It's not ideal, but it's possible that your game just chugs sometimes, and you can't do anything to fix it. Hopefully a patch will come along to help, but waiting is your only option in this case.