Why Your Nintendo Switch Is Slow, And What You Can Do To Fix It

If your Switch is having performance issues due to internet speeds, or you're at least reasonably certain it is, check your connection. Open "System Settings" and select "Internet," then "Test Connection" and pay attention to the speed shown. If it's about where you think it should be, your internet may not be the problem. But if it is slow internet, move your Switch closer to the router or modem and see if that helps. Assuming interference and proximity aren't the issue, try restarting the router or modem by unplugging it, waiting about 15 seconds, then plugging it back in and letting it cycle back on.

And if it's not your internet, it's potentially the Switch's software. Exit, close, and restart your game to see if that improves anything, and if not restart the Switch itself. You can also check for possible corrupted data by opening "System Settings" and selecting "Data Management," followed by "Manage Software, " then locating the game you want to check and selecting "Check for Corrupt Data." If you're still not having any luck after that, delete the game from your Switch and reinstall it.

After all of that, if you're still experiencing slowness, try searching online to see if there are any known performance issues for the game you're having trouble with. It's not ideal, but it's possible that your game just chugs sometimes, and you can't do anything to fix it. Hopefully a patch will come along to help, but waiting is your only option in this case.