Intel's Next-Gen Thunderbolt Prototype Promises Twice The Bandwidth, DisplayPort 2.1 Support

The new cable offers a quick 80 gigabits per second of "bi-directional bandwidth," allowing fast file transfers from either side. That's double the bandwidth of Lightning 4, the current generation of lightning cable. Video and display speeds are also improved, clocking in at a staggering 120 gigabits per second. The cables are based on the new USB4 Version 2.0 and DisplayPort 2.1 specifications. So if you haven't got a brand-new, higher-end device with one of the new ports on it, you're unlikely to feel the full benefits of a newer Thunderbolt cable just yet. There's also the option of upgrading or just adding an extra port if you're a desktop user and don't mind getting your hands dirty.

In a statement announcing the release of the cable, Intel's general manager of the Client Connectivity Division Jason Ziller said: "Intel has always been the industry pioneer and leader for wired connectivity solutions, and Thunderbolt is now the mainstream port on mobile PCs and integrated into three generations of Intel mobile CPUs. We're very excited to lead the industry forward with the next generation of Thunderbolt built on the USB4 v2 specification, advanced to this next generation by Intel and other USB Promoter Group members."

Intel says the new cables are also backward compatible. While you may not get the speeds the cable is truly capable of, it will act like an earlier generation of Thunderbolt cable or even a USB type C cable if you plug it into an older or less powerful port. More details on the cable's features, a firm release date, and the cable's official name are set to be confirmed next year.