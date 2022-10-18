The Easiest Tricks To Make Windows 11 Look Even More Like MacOS

Having been developed by two different tech giants, Windows and MacOS are a world apart. Windows can run on different desktop and laptop setups, while MacOS is exclusive to eight types of computer only (via Apple). Windows has the taskbar and File Explorer, while MacOS has the dock and Finder. Naturally, even the look and feel of Windows are entirely different from that of MacOS.

If you were previously an Apple user and recently switched to a Microsoft OS, you'll most likely have a hard time navigating through the system. This is especially true since there are built-in functionalities in MacOS that Windows doesn't have.

Fortunately, you can find many ways to make your Windows device look like a MacOS. In this post, we'll walk you through some of the easiest tips and tricks to make you feel more at home with Windows. And unlike other risky ways, these ones won't significantly change your computer's system files or potentially break your system.