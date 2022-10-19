Today's Wordle Answer #487 - October 19, 2022 Solution And Hints

As with yesterday's puzzle, today's Wordle answer contains an unusual letter, so it might be a tricky one to figure out — and, as you probably already know, Wordle puzzles do not give you the luxury of unlimited chances. Although that's what makes the game so fun, it could also become a source of frustration, so if you're struggling with today's puzzle, here's some help. We'll provide some clues to nudge you toward the solution word, but if you don't want to think too hard, you can just skip to the second section to see the answer.

Today's word is a noun that describes a person's peculiarity or foibles, but it can also be used as a verb that means to curve or twist. There are two vowels, "U" and "I," as the second and third letters, respectively. What's the unusual letter? In this case, it is "Q," and it's the first letter of this word. It's synonymous with idiosyncrasy or oddity in one context, and accident or vagary in another. If you're still unsure of the answer and don't mind the spoiler, check out the reveal in the following section.