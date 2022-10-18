Today's Wordle Answer #486 - October 18, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer contains an unusual letter — one of the least used in the English alphabet — so if you're stuck, that's understandable. We'll supply some clues and tips to help nudge you towards the answer, or you can skip the mental gymnastics and check out the full answer in the second section.

We'll be out with it upfront: The unusual letter is "X," and it's the second letter of today's Wordle answer. Where there's an "X," there's usually a preceding "A" or "E" — with this word, it's the latter. The word is a verb that means to have real, objective being. So, unicorns and Santa Claus do not [solution word] in real life, and neither do dragons or fairies. Also, humans would cease to [solution word] if their oxygen supply is cut off. The solution word means to manage to live, especially under difficult conditions. If you've gotten the answer by now, well done! If you're still unsure, check out the word in the following section.