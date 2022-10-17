Today's Wordle Answer #485 - October 17, 2022 Solution And Hints
There are a few reasons why Wordle puzzles are so thrilling: the challenge they pose, the subsequent satisfaction of solving a puzzling game, and the super rewarding feeling of keeping a winning streak. But if a puzzle is proving too difficult, it might not readily supply your dopamine fix, and that can be pretty frustrating. If that's the case for you with today's puzzle, don't worry. Here are some clues and tips to nudge you toward the answer, and you can check the second section for a full reveal if you'd rather skip the mental exercise.
Today's word has two vowels, "E" and "I," as successive letters in the second and third positions, respectively. The answer rhymes with the word design, and it describes an earthenware beer mug with a capacity of roughly a pint, usually with a handle and a hinged lid. The word is also a proper noun and a common German surname, and the last letter is "N." If these hints haven't set off the light bulb for you, and you don't mind the spoiler, check out the answer in the section below.
The answer is usually sold as a souvenir
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#485 — October 17, 2022) is stein. The word is of German, Yiddish, and Norwegian origin as a name for "stone," "pip," or "kernel". The word is originally from German's "stein," a shortened form of "Steinkrug," which means stone jug (via Etymonline). The word is also the surname of popular American author, poet, and Ernest Hemingway's peer Gertrude Stein, who was known for her modernist writings and extensive art collection — of her 47 paintings, 38 were by Picasso, in case you were wondering (via Biography.com).
We solved the puzzle in four tries today, as did WordleBot. Our opening guess was the word blush, although WordleBot had a leg-up because it used the starter word slate, which contains three out of the solution's five letters. Next, we guessed the word stare, and that turned up more useful information. Our third guess was the word steep, and stein was our lucky final guess. Now that you've solved the puzzle, you can check out these other puzzle games for Wordle fans.