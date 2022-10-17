Today's Wordle Answer #485 - October 17, 2022 Solution And Hints

There are a few reasons why Wordle puzzles are so thrilling: the challenge they pose, the subsequent satisfaction of solving a puzzling game, and the super rewarding feeling of keeping a winning streak. But if a puzzle is proving too difficult, it might not readily supply your dopamine fix, and that can be pretty frustrating. If that's the case for you with today's puzzle, don't worry. Here are some clues and tips to nudge you toward the answer, and you can check the second section for a full reveal if you'd rather skip the mental exercise.

Today's word has two vowels, "E" and "I," as successive letters in the second and third positions, respectively. The answer rhymes with the word design, and it describes an earthenware beer mug with a capacity of roughly a pint, usually with a handle and a hinged lid. The word is also a proper noun and a common German surname, and the last letter is "N." If these hints haven't set off the light bulb for you, and you don't mind the spoiler, check out the answer in the section below.