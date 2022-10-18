Here's Our First Look At Motorola's Rollable Smartphone Prototype

After Steve Jobs unveiled the first-generation iPhone in 2007, most smartphone brands worldwide quickly adopted the flat, candy bar style as the form factor of choice for their devices. Given that this was the only form factor that allowed companies to equip smartphones with large touchscreens, most smartphones sold between 2007 and 2019 more or less conformed to this basic design philosophy. As a result, smartphones in this era typically consisted of a large, dominant display adorning the front and a large rear panel that usually housed the rear-facing cameras.

In 2019, when Samsung announced its first-generation foldable smartphone, it was the first time that consumers were exposed to an entirely new form factor in more than a decade. The foldable display on the company's Galaxy Z Fold devices gave users a new way of interacting with smartphones. As consumer interest in foldable phones spiked, smartphone brands began toying with even more form foldable designs — resulting in the comeback of the flip or clamshell form factor.

Besides these two form factors, Korean consumer electronics major LG considered making a smartphone with a rollable screen. However, before they could launch the device, the company shuttered its entire mobile division. Fast forward to 2022, and there is renewed interest in the foldable form factor after Motorola hinted at the possibility of coming out with its rollable smartphone soon.