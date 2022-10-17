What Apple Users Should Do If They Encounter The iPhone 14 'SIM Not Supported' Bug

First and foremost, if your iPhone 14 displays the "SIM not supported" message, don't do anything. More specifically, don't attempt to fix it yourself, and don't restore or factory reset your iPhone. Instead, Apple recommends in a memo (via MacRumors) leaving your iPhone alone for a few minutes, after which point you should check to see if the message has gone away. If so, then you should be able to go back to using the phone as you normally would.

If the error message doesn't go away after you leave your iPhone alone for a little while, you're going to have to make a trip to either an Apple Store or an authorized service location. Once you bring the phone, in you'll want to submit a technical assistance request and let a professional handle the problem.

According to MacRumors, Apple is currently looking into the problem, but the investigation is ongoing, so there's no concrete answer for what you can do to fix it yourself or how you can avoid it in the first place. What it does seem to have determined is that the problem is likely related to the iPhone 14's software, and it's recommended that you keep iOS up-to-date as best you can in the meantime.