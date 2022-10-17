Comcast Shuts Down G4 Just A Year After Its Relaunch

Comcast is pulling the plugs on its gaming-centric G4 cable and online channel, again. Originally announced in 2002, the network has had some high-profile names like Geoff Keighley and Olivia Munn attached to it during the original run, which lasted until 2012 before completely going off-air in 2014. In 2020, Comcast announced plans for a revival and moved the G4 assets from NBCUniversal to its Spectactor division.

G4 officially made a comeback in November last year, and content deals with Pluto TV and Vizio were inked a few months later. The network brought back some iconic content such as "Attack of the Show", "Xplay," and "Ninja Warrior" owing to demand of notalgia-stricken fans. And to catch up with the changing tide of times in the world of gaming, G4 also made inroads into live-streaming via Twitch and YouTube.

The TV debut happened via the in-house Xfinity TV network alongside Verizon Fios, Philo, and Cox Communications. But less than a year into its revival, Comcast has decided to put the G4 ambitions on ice. The reason behind the shutdown was lower than expected viewership, which also meant fewer financial incentives to keep hanging on to the sinking ship.