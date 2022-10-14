Porsche's Newest Electric Models Have Two Wheels, Not Four

It's not breaking news to say that Porsche knows what it's doing when it comes to cars. The brand practically invented the rear-engine sportscar with the Porsche 356. It also makes the Porsche 911, a vehicle universally recognized as the one of the most important cars ever made. It's right up there with its cousin, the Volkswagen Beetle, and the Mustang from Ford in sheer fame. Even the Macan and Cayenne SUVs are anything but mediocre. Porsche recently made its first step into the EV scene with the Porsche Taycan, a four-door that's capable of wild of horsepower, instant torque, and over 200 miles of range.

Until now, Porsche has been focusing its EV efforts on conventional vehicles. But the Taycan is a sporty technological EV marvel that's still decidedly a car. Now, Porsche claims its next innovation will take everything good about the Taycan and apply it to e-bikes.