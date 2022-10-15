Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition Is A Gaming Chair With A Price To Match The Name
Razer is no stranger to partnering with lifestyle brands. From a luxury watchmaker to Panerai to streetwear phenomenon BAPE, the gaming company has a rich history of venturing outside its gaming niche. But its latest collaboration might be its most ambitious yet. Razer has joined hands with Lamborghini to create a gaming chair — the Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition — that embodies the luxury and comfort associated with the brand, blended with its sports car heritage.
The company claims its latest creation offers "the most weight-balanced seating experience for super sports car enthusiasts." Rocking Lamborghini-inspired design elements, such as the brand's signature geometrical stitching patterns and the orange-black color scheme, Razer's opulent gaming chair comes fitted with a magnetic head cushion, a precision dial for recline adjustments, and a high-density cushioned backrest.
Razer's Enki Pro gaming chair is upholstered with soft-touch Alcantara material in the backrest region, while the sides are lined with sustainably sourced leather. The seat base is 21 inches wide for more comfortable weight distribution while the shoulder rest arches all the way up to 110 degrees. There's also a lumbar arch to help with straight posture while the maximum recline offered by the chair is 152 degrees, which is not too shabby. The Enki Pro is Razer's top-of-the-line gaming chair, and it only makes sense that it was picked up for the Automobili Lamborghini partnership.
Lambo lineage at a luxe price
For all that Lamborghini swag, Razer is commanding a price tag of $1,299. The Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition gaming chair will be up for grabs starting next month from the company's official website and authorized retail outlets in the U.S. and a handful of European markets. For comparison, the vanilla Enki Pro gaming chair decked out in Razer's signature black-green color scheme goes for a thousand dollars. It appears that the $300 premium is going mostly towards licensing fees, a few aesthetic tweaks, and the Automobili Lamborghini logo on the back of the chair.
However, if you can't wait until December for a Lamborghini-branded gaming chair, Razer has also collaborated with Koenigsegg on an Enki Pro gaming chair. If gaming chairs are not your cup of tea, Boss makes office chairs styled after the iconic Lamborghini Gallardo that cost a cool $2,000. If you're more of a Lamborghini Huracán fan, Boss has a variant for that one, as well, priced at an eye-watering $3,500.
Also, if you're surprised at Lamborghini dipping its toes in the furniture segment, save some of that sentiment. Under the Tonino Lamborghini brand, the Italian sports car maker will deck your entire office and home space with luxurious furniture. Talk about surprises though, Razer also introduced its first mobile gaming handheld console, the Razer Edge 5G, at its busy RazerCon 2022 fest.