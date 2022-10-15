Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition Is A Gaming Chair With A Price To Match The Name

Razer is no stranger to partnering with lifestyle brands. From a luxury watchmaker to Panerai to streetwear phenomenon BAPE, the gaming company has a rich history of venturing outside its gaming niche. But its latest collaboration might be its most ambitious yet. Razer has joined hands with Lamborghini to create a gaming chair — the Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition — that embodies the luxury and comfort associated with the brand, blended with its sports car heritage.

The company claims its latest creation offers "the most weight-balanced seating experience for super sports car enthusiasts." Rocking Lamborghini-inspired design elements, such as the brand's signature geometrical stitching patterns and the orange-black color scheme, Razer's opulent gaming chair comes fitted with a magnetic head cushion, a precision dial for recline adjustments, and a high-density cushioned backrest.

Razer's Enki Pro gaming chair is upholstered with soft-touch Alcantara material in the backrest region, while the sides are lined with sustainably sourced leather. The seat base is 21 inches wide for more comfortable weight distribution while the shoulder rest arches all the way up to 110 degrees. There's also a lumbar arch to help with straight posture while the maximum recline offered by the chair is 152 degrees, which is not too shabby. The Enki Pro is Razer's top-of-the-line gaming chair, and it only makes sense that it was picked up for the Automobili Lamborghini partnership.