Intranet Vs Internet: What's The Difference?

If you're here, you're familiar with the internet. You've probably also heard of an intranet, and you might even belong to one. What, exactly, is the difference? The quick answer is that the internet is the whole thing, the global network of computers sharing information worldwide. An intranet is also a computer network for sharing data, but it's blocked off with security measures that grant access only to certain approved users.

Most intranets are administered by employers for the use of employees, hosting data the employer would rather not share with the digital-enabled world. An intranet can serve any number of purposes but is most often implemented as a tool for coworkers to collaborate and share information without worrying about security or being bothered by unwelcome distractions. That's just the basics, though, and the differences between the internet and intranet go beyond their basic structure into who uses them, what value they deliver, and how they work.