Today's Wordle Answer #482 - October 14, 2022 Solution And Hints

Yesterday's Wordle answer was a common word that most players did not easily guess, and today's answer is pretty similar. WordleBot says it took most players an average of four tries to figure out the solution — and that's too many for a word that's right under your nose (or your feet, literally). We know that the thrill of solving a Wordle puzzle is not just in figuring out the answer, but also in doing that in as few guesses as possible, so here are some hints and tips to do just that. If you want to preserve your streak without the mental gymnastics involved with solving the puzzle, you can skip to the second section to see the answer.

The answer is a noun or a verb, depending on how you use it, with one vowel ("O") repeated as the third and fourth letters. As a noun, the word is synonymous with "ground," as in the lower level surface of a room on which one walks. It's also what you'd call one level of a building or a minimum price level for an item or commodity. As a verb, the answer means to baffle someone completely. Got it? If you're still unsure, the solution follows immediately after the next heading, so you can check it out if you don't mind the spoiler.