Today's Wordle Answer #481 - October 13, 2022 Solution And Hints

If you've been a long-term Wordle fan, you'll know by now that sometimes the most common words are the most difficult to guess. Today's puzzle answer is one of those words — it's in common usage, but it has a very unusual letter combination. If you're struggling, here are some hints to help you figure out the answer before you run out of attempts. We'll also provide the full solution in the second section so you can skip on down to take a peek if you don't mind the spoiler.

Today's word contains the letter "Q," which is one of the least used letters in the alphabet, and that explains why it might be hard to guess. In most words where there's a "Q," there's always a "U," and this word is no exception. In this case, "U" is the third letter, and there are two other vowels, "E" and "A," as the first and fourth letters, respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word is an adjective that qualifies something as being of the same measure or quantity number as another. The word also pops up in mathematics frequently and has a symbol that resembles a bridge.