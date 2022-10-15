Bug-Like Flying 3D Printers Are A Powerful New Tool

3D printing and additive manufacturing seem to be 21st-century goldmines, making waves in everything from jewelry and automotive manufacturing to construction in more recent years. Who would have thought that technology like 3D printing could be combined with two other emerging technologies — drones and AI — to make something truly remarkable?

A team of researchers from The University of Bath, led by Imperial College London, published a paper in the journal "Nature" that details a very tantalizing new construction tool: autonomous drones that work like insects to repair and potentially even build entire structures. The researchers dubbed the manufacturing method aerial additive manufacturing, or Aerial-AM for short.

The drones work on the same principle as extrusion 3D printers, which means they feature a print head that sits vertically over the workspace to place a stream of quick-setting material in layers on a surface. As the extrusion takes place, the print head moves to create the desired shape. Layers are added as needed to form a final product. We've seen large machines that deposit concrete to print small habitats; in the case of this new innovation, the researchers developed their own test materials described as cement-like, yet light enough for a drone to tote around.