Here Are The Overwatch 2 Freebies Blizzard Is Handing Out After Its Difficult Launch

It's fair to say that since its public launch on October 4, 2022, Blizzard's "Overwatch 2" has had a bit of a rocky start. The issues aren't limited to the kinds of things one might expect from the launch of a popular new game that focuses on multiplayer — though there have definitely been plenty of headaches involving long game queues and server congestion, too.

Beyond the kinds of growing pains you'd expect from an online game, "Overwatch 2" has also had a few bizarre ones, such as a chat bug that led to players accidentally buying in-game items they didn't mean to purchase (via Reddit), in-game items that were supposed to be included with early purchases of the Watchpoint pack not appearing, and players not being able to use some playable heroes that they'd purchased.

Additionally, two playable heroes have been temporarily removed from the game due to bugs associated with their use during matches. Oh, and there was the phone number requirement during account creation that has since been ditched due to backlash. Blizzard is well aware of these issues and intends to "make it up to players" the best way it knows how (or is willing to): with free in-game stuff that doesn't actually cost the company any money (via Twitter).