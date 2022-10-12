Today's Wordle Answer #480 - October 12, 2022 Solution And Hints

We might have spoken too soon yesterday, as the Wordle puzzle difficulty of last week has continued today. Not only is the solution an unusual word, but it's also not a very straightforward letter combination. WordleBot says it took most players an average of 4.6 guesses to figure out the answer, but to preserve your streak (and your bragging rights), we want to help you solve it in fewer tries.

Today's word is scientific; it's an adjective relating to an atom or molecule that's carrying a positive or negative charge as a result of having gained or lost electrons. Its last letter is "C," and the first is "I" — the latter of which is also repeated as the fourth letter. Sodium chloride, or table salt, is an example of a compound that could be described as [solution word]. If you're not well-versed in science, these hints might not be doing much for you, so here's one that's not science-related. If you added an "R" between this word's first and second letters, you'd have a new word that's the opposite of literal. Got it yet? It's quite a head-scratcher, so if you're still unsure, you can check out the answer in the next section.