Today's Wordle Answer #480 - October 12, 2022 Solution And Hints
We might have spoken too soon yesterday, as the Wordle puzzle difficulty of last week has continued today. Not only is the solution an unusual word, but it's also not a very straightforward letter combination. WordleBot says it took most players an average of 4.6 guesses to figure out the answer, but to preserve your streak (and your bragging rights), we want to help you solve it in fewer tries.
Today's word is scientific; it's an adjective relating to an atom or molecule that's carrying a positive or negative charge as a result of having gained or lost electrons. Its last letter is "C," and the first is "I" — the latter of which is also repeated as the fourth letter. Sodium chloride, or table salt, is an example of a compound that could be described as [solution word]. If you're not well-versed in science, these hints might not be doing much for you, so here's one that's not science-related. If you added an "R" between this word's first and second letters, you'd have a new word that's the opposite of literal. Got it yet? It's quite a head-scratcher, so if you're still unsure, you can check out the answer in the next section.
The Wordle answer is pretty close to ironic
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#480 – October 12, 2022) is ionic. According to Merriam-Webster, something is ionic if it's "relating to, existing as, or characterized by ions." A person or thing would also be Ionic if they were from the ancient Greek region of Ionia, which is famous for its architectural order of fluted columns on bases and scroll volutes. Ionic could also describe the dialect of ancient Greek spoken in Ionia and the Cyclades islands.
We solved the puzzle in four tries today, and we consider that lucky considering the starting words we chose. We went with the word cloud, which doesn't contain many of the letters in recommended starter words: "A," "I," "N," or "R." Still, after following up with the words frock and thine, we had eliminated enough letters to guess correctly on the fourth try. WordleBot solved the puzzle in three guesses, but we'd love for you to solve it even faster.