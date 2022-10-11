Today's Wordle Answer #479 - October 11, 2022 Solution And Hints

It looks like the Wordle puzzle difficulty of the past week is finally easing up — WordleBot says players figured out today's answer in an average of 3.6 tries. Although the solution word is a common one, it might still be difficult to solve the puzzle before you run out of guesses, especially considering you only have six. Here are some hints and tips to help you unravel the mystery in record time.

Today's answer has two vowels, "A" and "I," as the second and fourth letters, respectively, and there are no repeating letters. The word is an adjective that qualifies something as being rational, reasonable, or acceptable. If something is able to withstand objection or scrutiny, it is [solution word]. For example, tendering an expired driver's license to the police would not be a [solution word] means of identification, and you could get fined or arrested for it.

Here's one more hint to help you decide if you're getting closer to the answer: the antonym of this word is a synonym for "ill" or "unwell." If you've guessed the word correctly by now, well done! If it's still hazy and you don't mind the spoiler, check out the answer in the following section.