Today's Wordle Answer #479 - October 11, 2022 Solution And Hints
It looks like the Wordle puzzle difficulty of the past week is finally easing up — WordleBot says players figured out today's answer in an average of 3.6 tries. Although the solution word is a common one, it might still be difficult to solve the puzzle before you run out of guesses, especially considering you only have six. Here are some hints and tips to help you unravel the mystery in record time.
Today's answer has two vowels, "A" and "I," as the second and fourth letters, respectively, and there are no repeating letters. The word is an adjective that qualifies something as being rational, reasonable, or acceptable. If something is able to withstand objection or scrutiny, it is [solution word]. For example, tendering an expired driver's license to the police would not be a [solution word] means of identification, and you could get fined or arrested for it.
Here's one more hint to help you decide if you're getting closer to the answer: the antonym of this word is a synonym for "ill" or "unwell." If you've guessed the word correctly by now, well done! If it's still hazy and you don't mind the spoiler, check out the answer in the following section.
The answer rhymes with ballad
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#479 — October 11, 2022) is valid. Something is valid if it's well-grounded or logical, and in law, something is said to be valid if it is based on proper legal authority and meets the standards of legal formalities. According to Etymonline, the word valid is from the French word "valide" or Latin word "validus," which means strong, effective, powerful, or active.
It took us (and WordleBot) three tries to solve the puzzle, and our processes were interestingly similar. We opted for WordleBot's favorite and recommended starting word, slate. After that, we guessed the word alloy (while WordleBot tried "rally"), and that ended up providing enough information to guess correctly on the third try. Although our conclusion was deductive, there was also a lot of luck at play because WordleBot revealed that the only other answer options were the words ralph, gulag, and pilaf, which are words that would definitely cause a Twitter outrage if they're ever Wordle answers.