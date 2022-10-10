AirPods, iPhone 15, And Mac Accessories All Reportedly Have USB-C In Their Futures

According to noted analyst Mark Gurman, despite Apple publicly opposing the EU's USB-C mandate, the company has been working to make the switch to the widely accepted standard for a while now (via Bloomberg). The question that needs to be answered right now is when Apple intends to finally make the switch. Given that the EU law has given manufacturers two years to switch to USB-C, Apple can stall the switch until 2024 — that is, until the launch of the iPhone 16. However, Gurman asserts that the company is unlikely to wait that long.

Because Apple has already been planning the switch, we could see the iPhone 15 — set for launch in 2023 — become the first USB-C-compliant model. Apple's next-generation entry-level iPad models could make the switch even before that — by the end of this year, claims Gurman. He also claims that the rest of the Apple lineup that is yet to make the switch will do so before the end of 2024. Currently, this list includes products like the AirPods, Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad. Gurman also believes that a lot of Mac accessories will switch to USB-C before the end of 2023.

While Apple has had a history of sticking to one standard for a long time, the chances of that happening with USB-C are lower, asserts Gurman. This is because Apple is likely to make its products go fully wireless in less than a decade's time. With all of that said, it would be interesting to see how Apple markets the EU-mandated switch to USB-C on its future products, given how vocal it has been in opposing the standard.