Surface Laptop 5 Ditches AMD For 12th-Gen Intel CPUs

Following multiple leaks and quite a bit of speculation, Microsoft's autumn hardware event for 2022 has finally concluded. The event witnessed the announcement of a range of devices from Microsoft's Surface lineup, ranging from the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Studio 2+ to the interesting Microsoft Audio Dock. In addition to these devices, Microsoft also used the event to launch the Surface Laptop 5. Part of Microsoft's premium notebook range, the Surface Laptop 5 succeeds last year's Surface Laptop 4 series. The launch of the Surface Laptop 5 comes nearly a year and a half after its predecessor was launched back in April 2021.

As previously rumored, the Surface Laptop 5 series appears to be an iterative update over the previous models with most of the upgrades limited to the newer chips and minor feature additions. A major change to this year's Surface Laptop 5 series is the lack of AMD processor options, with all of the machines using Intel's latest 12th-generation chips. In addition to these changes, the Surface Laptop 5 claims a marked improvement in battery life, with the machines now capable of running for up to 17 hours on a single charge.