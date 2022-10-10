Today's Wordle Answer #478 - October 10, 2022 Solution And Hints

Although it's a new Wordle week, it appears that the difficulty of last week's puzzles has spilled over into this one. Today's word is a verb that means to have a good time, which is the reason why most people play Wordle anyway: for the thrill of a good mental challenge.

But, if the day's average number of attempts to solve the puzzle (WordleBot says it took most players 4.6 guesses) is anything to go by, you're probably not having a good time. In light of that, here are some hints and tips to help you figure out the answer in record time. We'll also do a full reveal of the solution word in the second section, so you can skip on down if you don't mind the spoiler.

The word you're looking for has two vowels, "E" and "O," as the first and fourth letters, respectively. There are no repeated letters, and it ends with a "Y." Got it? Well done! The answer follows the next image so you can check it out if you're unsure.