Today's Wordle Answer #478 - October 10, 2022 Solution And Hints
Although it's a new Wordle week, it appears that the difficulty of last week's puzzles has spilled over into this one. Today's word is a verb that means to have a good time, which is the reason why most people play Wordle anyway: for the thrill of a good mental challenge.
But, if the day's average number of attempts to solve the puzzle (WordleBot says it took most players 4.6 guesses) is anything to go by, you're probably not having a good time. In light of that, here are some hints and tips to help you figure out the answer in record time. We'll also do a full reveal of the solution word in the second section, so you can skip on down if you don't mind the spoiler.
The word you're looking for has two vowels, "E" and "O," as the first and fourth letters, respectively. There are no repeated letters, and it ends with a "Y." Got it? Well done! The answer follows the next image so you can check it out if you're unsure.
The solution is synonymous with relish
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#478 — October 10, 2022) is the word enjoy. If you enjoy something, you savor or take pleasure in it. You could also say you enjoyed something if you benefited from it, especially when you're referring to a provision or favor made available by someone else. So, you can enjoy a discount sale from your favorite store, or you can enjoy a nice taco from Chipotle (even though it might have been made by an AI-powered robot).
According to Etymonline, the word enjoy stems from the Old French word "enjoir," meaning (of something) to give joy or to rejoice or take delight in (something or someone). We solved the puzzle in three tries today, luckily, as did WordleBot. Our starting word, intra, turned one tile green, and after we followed up with the word endow, the answer became apparent. We enjoyed finishing in record time, and we hope this article helps you do the same!