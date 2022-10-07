Boston Dynamics, Five Other Companies, Pledge Not To Weaponize Robots

Fear not ... the plot of the "Terminator" movies won't be a reality anytime soon. Or, if it is, at least Boston Dynamics won't be involved.

Boston Dynamics, the makers of the Atlas series of humanoid robots and the robot dog, Spot, wants its robots to help humanity by providing robots for not only search and rescue missions but automated machines for construction sites or manufacturing facilities. Earlier this year, a Boston Dynamics robot by the name of Stretch started helping out in a DHL warehouse. The company is hoping its products to make human's lives safer and easier.

As videos have proven, Boston Dynamics robots are seriously capable machines, and, in general, can be used for altruistic purposes. Weaponized applications are decidedly not part of Boston Dynamics' game plan for a robot-filled future. As such, the company put out an open letter to the entire robotics industry vowing not to equip its robots with weapons or use its products in an offensive role. Five other robot makers signed the letter.