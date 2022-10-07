Today's Wordle Answer #475 - October 7, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a tricky one; WordleBot says it took most players 4.8 tries to guess it, and in a game with only six attempts, that's more than a tad difficult. If you're struggling, here are some hints to nudge you toward the answer and help you solve the puzzle in record time. We'll also do a full reveal of the solution word in the second section, so if you're tired of the mental gymnastics, you can skip to that.

The word of the day has one vowel, "A," as the third letter. The first letter is "D," and it is repeated as the fourth, as well. The word can function as a noun or an adjective, and in the former sense, it describes something excellent in its class. If a man pays too much attention to his style or looks, he's a [solution word]. Also, the word rhymes with the name of the character from "The Office" who calls himself "the Nard Dog."