Today's Wordle Answer #474 - October 6, 2022 Solution And Hints
If today's Wordle puzzle is proving to be a harder task than you can handle, don't worry. We'll supply hints and tips to nudge you toward the answer, and also reveal the full answer if you want to preserve your streak without doing the mental exertion. Today's word is the name of a super slow animal, one that made an appearance as a very meme-ified character in the 2016 animated Disney blockbuster "Zootopia." If you're a movie buff, that's likely all the hint you need to guess the answer.
But here are some more hints for those who aren't screen junkies: the word has only one vowel, "O," as the third letter, and ends with the letter "H." There are no repeating letters, and the word could also describe a reluctance to work or make an effort. Spoiler alert: we reveal the answer in the next paragraph so you should probably stop scrolling if you want to do this one yourself.
The answer rhymes with cloth
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#474 — October 6, 2022 ) is sloth. A sloth is a painfully slow mammal typically found in the American tropics that spends most of its time hanging from tree branches by its feet (via Cambridge Academic Content Dictionary). The word sloth could also refer to a group of bears, although it has rare usage in this context.
The word sloth is from the Middle English words "slouthe" or "slewthe," which means laziness. That's not much of an etymological delight, but we found joy in a different fact — like yesterday, we solved the puzzle on the third guess. We chose the word bread as the first guess, then followed up with the word shout, which provided enough information to guess correctly on the third try.
That makes it four days of the third time being the charm, and we hope our good luck continues. WordleBot solved the puzzle in two tries, mostly because its first guess was the expert-recommended starter word slate, which has three letters in the correct position. We hope you do even better– be the opposite of a sloth and knock the puzzle out of the park swiftly.