Today's Wordle Answer #474 - October 6, 2022 Solution And Hints

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#474 — October 6, 2022 ) is sloth. A sloth is a painfully slow mammal typically found in the American tropics that spends most of its time hanging from tree branches by its feet (via Cambridge Academic Content Dictionary). The word sloth could also refer to a group of bears, although it has rare usage in this context.

The word sloth is from the Middle English words "slouthe" or "slewthe," which means laziness. That's not much of an etymological delight, but we found joy in a different fact — like yesterday, we solved the puzzle on the third guess. We chose the word bread as the first guess, then followed up with the word shout, which provided enough information to guess correctly on the third try.

That makes it four days of the third time being the charm, and we hope our good luck continues. WordleBot solved the puzzle in two tries, mostly because its first guess was the expert-recommended starter word slate, which has three letters in the correct position. We hope you do even better– be the opposite of a sloth and knock the puzzle out of the park swiftly.