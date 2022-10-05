Today's Wordle Answer #473 - October 5, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is in the top 4% of the most looked-up words, and the letter combination isn't very unusual, either. But things can go south quickly when you only have six attempts, so if you're struggling with today's Wordle puzzle, we come bearing hints to help you unravel the mystery faster. We'll also plain reveal the answer in the second section, so you can skip to that if you'd rather not do the head-scratching.
The word of the day has only one vowel, "A," and no repeated letters. The first letter is the "M," and the word is synonymous with "swamp" and "everglade." Also, the word is an attributive noun that is also synonymous with "bog" (which is similar to yesterday's answer), and the last letter is "H." If the answer is apparent to you by now, well done! If you're still unsure, no worries. Check out the answer below the following image.
The answer is Shrek's abode
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#473 – October 5, 2022 ) is marsh. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, a marsh is an area of soft wet land, which is easily and usually flooded in wet seasons or at high tide, and so remains waterlogged at all times.
The word marsh has its origin in Middle English's "mersh," which is from the Old English words "mersc" or "merisc," meaning marsh or swamp. It's also possibly derived from Late Latin's "mariscus," which is itself from Proto-West Germanic "marisk" derived from "mari" or "mere." The latter two words both mean sea or body of water (via Etymonline).
Like yesterday and the day before, we solved the puzzle in three tries today, even though our first guess, wound, is nowhere on the expert-recommended list of Wordle starter words. See? Breaking the rules pays off sometimes! That means we have an official three-try streak going, which is exciting, but we'd be more excited if this article helps you solve your Wordle puzzle in record time, as well.