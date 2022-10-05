Today's Wordle Answer #473 - October 5, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is in the top 4% of the most looked-up words, and the letter combination isn't very unusual, either. But things can go south quickly when you only have six attempts, so if you're struggling with today's Wordle puzzle, we come bearing hints to help you unravel the mystery faster. We'll also plain reveal the answer in the second section, so you can skip to that if you'd rather not do the head-scratching.

The word of the day has only one vowel, "A," and no repeated letters. The first letter is the "M," and the word is synonymous with "swamp" and "everglade." Also, the word is an attributive noun that is also synonymous with "bog" (which is similar to yesterday's answer), and the last letter is "H." If the answer is apparent to you by now, well done! If you're still unsure, no worries. Check out the answer below the following image.