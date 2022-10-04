Today's Wordle Answer #472 - October 4, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is in the top 2% of the most looked-up words, according to Merriam-Webster, but its letter arrangement might not come easily to you. To help you solve the puzzle in record time and preserve your streak, here are some tips and hints for today's Wordle. If you prefer to skip the mental gymnastics and cut to the chase, you can skip to the second section where we reveal the full answer. Also, here's yesterday's answer if you missed it.

Today's word is a noun that's synonymous with the word branch and that rhymes with the word wow. There are two vowels, "O" and "U," as the second and third letters of the word, and there are no repeating letters. As a final hint, so we don't give too much away for those who prefer to arrive at the answer on their own, the first letter is "B."